Camber Energy, Inc. Sets Date For 2018 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) (" Camber" or the " Company" ) announced today that it has scheduled its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 11 A.M. local time at the Courtyard by Marriott at 8615 Broadway Street, San Antonio, Texas 78217. The record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting, and any adjournment thereof, is planned to be set on or around the close of business on November 17, 2017. More information regarding the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is disclosed in the Company's preliminary proxy statement which the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

To be timely, pursuant to the company's Bylaws, as amended, and Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, any notice of business or nominations with respect to the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders must be received by the Company at its principal executive offices at 4040 Broadway, Suite 425, San Antonio, Texas 78209, Attention: Corporate Secretary by no later than 5:00 p.m., Central Time, on November 19, 2017. Any such stockholder proposal must be submitted and must comply with the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company's Bylaws, as amended.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

As noted above, in connection with the Annual Meeting, the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC" ) a proxy statement and other relevant documents. It is anticipated that a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (" Notice" ) relating to the Annual Meeting will be mailed to each stockholder registered in the share register of the Company as of the close of business on the Record Date (provided the Company may alternatively, in its discretion, mail each stockholder a form of the proxy and the Company's latest annual report). Instructions on how to access the proxy materials over the Internet or request a printed set of proxy materials will be provided in the Notice. The Notice (or proxy, if the proxy is mailed) also will provide instructions on how to submit a proxy over the Internet or via mail.

This press release does not constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval. Stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement when it becomes available and any other documents to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting because they will contain important information about the Annual Meeting. The directors, nominees for election as director, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees of the Company may be deemed " participants" in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the matters to be considered at the Annual Meeting. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the Company's stockholders in connection with such matters will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement to be filed with the SEC. In addition, you can find information about the Company's executive officers and directors in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Investors will be able to obtain a free copy of documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors may obtain a free copy of the Company's filings with the SEC through the investor relations section of our website (http://www.camber.energy), under " Investors" - " SEC Filings" or by directing a request to: 4040 Broadway, Suite 425, San Antonio, Texas 78209, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented, independent oil and gas company engaged in the development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Hunton formation in Central Oklahoma in addition to anticipated project development in the San Andres formation in the Permian Basin. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.camber.energy .

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes " forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including " may," " expects," " projects," " anticipates," " plans," " believes," " estimate," " should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Camber believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. These include risks inherent in natural gas and oil drilling and production activities, including risks of fire, explosion, blowouts, pipe failure, casing collapse, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, environmental hazards, and other operating and production risks, which may temporarily or permanently reduce production or cause initial production or test results to not be indicative of future well performance or delay the timing of sales or completion of drilling operations; delays in receipt of drilling permits; risks with respect to natural gas and oil prices, a material decline which could cause Camber to delay or suspend planned drilling operations or reduce production levels; risks relating to the availability of capital to fund drilling operations that can be adversely affected by adverse drilling results, production declines and declines in natural gas and oil prices; risks relating to unexpected adverse developments in the status of properties; risks associated with the conditions to closing required to be met to obtain all but the initial $2 million due pursuant to the terms of our recent Stock Purchase Agreement; risks relating to our ability to regain compliance with NYSE American listing standards; risks relating to the absence or delay in receipt of government approvals or third party consents; and other risks described in Camber's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov .

