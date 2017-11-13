

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian telecom giant Telecom Italia group (TIAOF.PK, TI) reported third-quarter net profit attributable to owners of 437 million euros, down from 477 million euros last year.



Revenues for the quarter were 4.91 billion euros, up 1.3 percent to 4.84 billion euros last year. Total operating revenues and other income 5.006 billion euros, higher than 4.901 billion euros last year



EBITDA totalled 2.1 billion euros, down from 2.15 billion euros last year.



Operating profit, or EBIT, was down 10.9% to 963 million euros from 1.08 billion euros, previous year.



It added 333,000 mobile users in Italy and 146,000 broadband consumers.



Looking ahead, Telecom Italia confirmed the guidance for the year in organic terms.



