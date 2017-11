AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew at a faster pace in September, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Retail sales climbed 5.8 percent year-on-year in September, following August's 4.2 percent increase.



Food sales rose around 2.2 percent and non-food sales advanced 7.3 percent in September.



In the third quarter, retail sales increased 4.7 percent from the same period of previous year.



