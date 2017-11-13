The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 13.11.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 13.11.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 3T0 XFRA CA88831L1031 TITAN MINING CORP. EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA HSC2 XFRA ES0139140174 INMOBIL.COL.SOC.EO 2,50 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 111M XFRA US0234354076 AMEDICA CORP. DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N