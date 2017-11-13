The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 13.11.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 13.11.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CT BD52 XEUB DE0001137719 BUBILL 16.05.2018 BILL BON EUR Y

CT I9AY XEUB IT0005311847 BOTS 14.11.2018 IGOV BON EUR Y