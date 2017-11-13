

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug maker Novartis (NVS) on Monday, at its R&D and investor update in London, highlighted its differentiated late stage pipeline. The company noted that it has had a strong year in innovation with several key approvals and positive trial readouts.



In the Oncology business unit, Novartis is pursuing multiple indications for Kymriah, the first-in-class CAR-T therapy. It could further strengthen the oncology pipeline if the proposed acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications is closed.



In the Pharmaceuticals business unit, Novartis continues to strengthen its position in Multiple Sclerosis through BAF312 (siponimod), OMB157 (ofatumumab) and the recent pediatric findings for Gilenya.



In Ophthalmology, RTH258 (brolucizumab) data presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology showed superiority versus aflibercept in key secondary endpoints reflective of disease activity in patients with nAMD. Novartis expects to file for the nAMD indication by Q4 2018 and expects to start clinical trials in DME and RVO during 2018.



In Neuroscience, AMG 334 (erenumab) is being developed to deliver an effective and safe prophylactic treatment for patients suffering from chronic or episodic migraine. AMG 334 has shown encouraging results in reducing monthly migraine days, even in difficult to treat patients. AMG 334 is on track for a potential first-in-class launch in 2018.



In Immunology, Cosentyx continues to build on its best-in-class profile, which has demonstrated sustained control of signs and symptoms in PSO, PsA and AS.



In Cardiology, ACZ885 (canakinumab) data showed there was a significant reduction in major adverse cardiac events, in a subpopulation of patients who achieved hsCRP<2mg/L three months after the initial treatment.



Feedback from FDA and EU regulators supports moving forward with regulatory submissions for cardiovascular risk reduction, which are planned for Q4 and onwards, the company noted.



