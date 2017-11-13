

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE (IGY.DE), a German energy company, reported that adjusted net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 rose about 27 percent to 850 million euros from 671 million euros in the previous year.



Adjusted EBITDA was about 3.1 billion euros and adjusted EBIT of about 2.0 billion euros. These figures were up 5 and 9 per cent, respectively, year on year.



innogy's capital expenditure in the first nine months of 2017 rose by 12 per cent to 1.244 billion euros year on year. This was mainly due to the acquisition of the international solar and battery specialist Belectric.



External revenue was around 30.8 billion euros, which was down about 2 per cent year on year.



innogy maintained the outlook for this year's business performance, which was first published on 13 March 2017 and confirmed on 12 May and 11 August. It anticipates that the innogy Group will achieve about 4.4 billion euros in adjusted EBITDA and about 2.9 billion euros in adjusted EBIT. From today's perspective, adjusted net income is expected to total over 1.2 billion euros. The Executive Board is still applying a payout ratio of 70 to 80 per cent as the basis for the dividend.



