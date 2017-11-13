

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen bounced off from its early lows against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Monday.



The yen rose to 113.38 against the greenback and 132.16 against the euro, off its early 4-day low of 113.71 and a weekly low of 132.60, respectively.



The yen advanced to 4-day highs of 113.82 against the franc and 148.78 against the pound, from its early lows of 114.08 and 149.68, respectively.



The yen bounced off to 78.59 against the kiwi and 89.41 against the loonie, from its early lows of 78.80 and 89.61, respectively.



The yen rose back to 86.88 against the aussie, just few pips short of its early 4-day high of 86.80. This may compared to a low of 87.09 hit at 10:55 pm ET.



If the yen rises further, it may locate resistance around 112.00 against the greenback, 147.00 against the pound, 131.00 against the euro, 111.00 against the franc, 88.00 against the loonie, 85.00 against the aussie and 77.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX