Frontier Silicon, a leading supplier of digital audio technologies, announces that HARMAN, one of the world's largest manufacturers of audio systems and speakers, has chosen Frontier's Minuet Smart Audio platform as the technology to power the new JBL Control Xstream wireless speakers. This is the latest in a series of collaborations between the two companies which date back to 2013.

The JBL Control Xstream speakers, with Chromecast built-in and Spotify Connect, provide highly synced wireless stereo and multi-room capability. The speakers also support playback of 24-bit/96kHz HD audio to ensure high quality audio. The speakers are sold as a pair and are expected in stores this month retailing for about $499.

Frontier Silicon is one of a small number of solution providers working with Google on its Chromecast built-in technology.

Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Silicon, said:

"Our Minuet platform provides a complete toolkit for brands and manufacturers wishing to develop smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in. We are delighted that Harman have once again chosen Minuet this time to power its new JBL Control Xstream wireless speakers."

Lou Schreurs, VP BU Connected Home, Harman Lifestyle Audio, said:

"Having worked with Frontier on other products, we were pleased to extend our Smart Audio relationship. Frontier's technology team supported us to complete development of the JBL Control Xstream speakers in a timely manner."

About Frontier Silicon Limited

Frontier Silicon is the world's leading supplier of technology solutions for digital radio and smart audio products. Frontier Silicon's audio products offer solutions for DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio and Wi-Fi enabled wireless speakers and soundbars from silicon through software to production-ready platform designs. Customers supplied by Frontier Silicon include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Hama, JBL, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, Yamaha, Zound Industries and many more.

Frontier Silicon is a trademark or registered trademark of Frontier Silicon Ltd. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About HARMAN International

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Chromecast built-in is a trademark of Google Inc.

