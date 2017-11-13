Regulatory News:

GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE (Paris:GET):

Oct-17 Oct-16 Change Jan-Oct

2017 Jan-Oct

2016 Change Truck Shuttles

Trucks 142,759 136,562 5% 1,368,702 1,366,618 0% Passenger Shuttles Passenger

vehicles*

198,474 195,351 2% 2,270,889 2,280,506 0%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In October 2017, Le Shuttle Freight set a new record for a month of October with 142,759 trucks transported, an increase of 5% compared to October in 2016. Since 1 January 2017, 1,368,702 trucks have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle Freight.

Passenger vehicle traffic increased by 2% in October compared to the same month in 2016, with 198,474 vehicles transported. Le Shuttle Passenger traffic is relatively stable with 2,270,889 vehicles transported since 1 January 2017.

The traffic figures for November 2017 will be published on Tuesday 12 December 2017, before market opening.

