|Oct-17
|Oct-16
|Change
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|Change
|
Truck Shuttles
|Trucks
|142,759
|136,562
|5%
|1,368,702
|1,366,618
|0%
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
Passenger
|198,474
|195,351
|2%
|2,270,889
|2,280,506
|0%
|
In October 2017, Le Shuttle Freight set a new record for a month of October with 142,759 trucks transported, an increase of 5% compared to October in 2016. Since 1 January 2017, 1,368,702 trucks have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle Freight.
Passenger vehicle traffic increased by 2% in October compared to the same month in 2016, with 198,474 vehicles transported. Le Shuttle Passenger traffic is relatively stable with 2,270,889 vehicles transported since 1 January 2017.
The traffic figures for November 2017 will be published on Tuesday 12 December 2017, before market opening.
