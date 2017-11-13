Baskin-Robbins Signs Master Licensing Agreement to Develop Shops in Jordan

Galadari Ice Cream Co Ltd. plans to develop 25 Baskin-Robbins shops across country over the coming years

AMMAN, Jordan, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, today announced that it has signed a master licensing agreement with existing franchisee Galadari Ice Cream Co Ltd. to expand the Baskin-Robbins brand to Jordan. The agreement calls for the development of 25 Baskin-Robbins shops in across the country in the coming years, with an initial focus on the Amman area.

Photo -http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/567716/Baskin_Robbins_Logo.jpg

Galadari Ice Cream Co Ltd., a Baskin-Robbins franchisee for nearly 40 years, operates more than 800 Baskin-Robins shops across the Middle East. Additionally, Galadari Ice Cream Co Ltd. is a joint venture partner with Dunkin' Brands for the Baskin-Robbins business in Australia, where there are currently more than 80 locations.

"We are very excited to further expand the Baskin-Robbins brand across the Middle East, where it is one of the ice cream market leaders," said Shabeer Shah, General Manager for Galadari Ice Cream Co Ltd. "We feel now is the right time to bring Baskin-Robbins' delicious range of ice creams and creative desserts to guests in Jordan. We look forward to opening our first shop later this year."

Baskin-Robbins restaurants in Jordan will feature the brand's extensive selection of premium ice creams, including classic flavors like Pralines 'n Cream, JamocaAlmond Fudge, Mint Chocolate Chip and Very Berry Strawberry, alongside regional favorites such as Mango Tango and Tiramisu. The brand will also offer its delicious range of custom ice cream cakes, frozen beverages, ice cream sundaes and take home ice cream treats.

"We are pleased to be working with the Galadari team to begin developing the Baskin-Robbins brand in Jordan," said John Varughese, Vice President, Dunkin' Brands International. "Galadari is a world class operator that has built Baskin-Robbins into a leading ice cream brand throughout the region. We look forward to working with them to bring our brand's wide range of delicious ice cream flavors, custom ice cream cakes and other ice cream treats to guests across the country in the years ahead."

Baskin-Robbins currently has more than 7,900 restaurants in 52 countries around the world. For more information about Baskin-Robbins in the Middle East, please visit www.baskinrobbinsmea.com.