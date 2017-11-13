Mizuho OSIShowcases Zentrum i3' Surgical Table, Levó' Head Positioning System, triathlon The Specialty OR Capabilities, and More at MEDICA 2017

Full Suite of Specialty Surgery and Patient Positioning Solutions Available for Demonstration November 13-16 in Hall #14, Booth F05

UNION CITY, California, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Mizuho OSI a leading manufacturer of specialty surgical tables, pressure management solutions, and table specific patient care kits, is showcasing its latest offerings of surgical suite and patient positioning solutions to attendees at MEDICA 2017. Featured products include the dynamic Zentrum i3' Intelligent Surgical Table, Levó' Head Positioning System, andtriathlon a specialty OR modular service. The Company invites attendees to experience its portfolio of OR solutions in Hall 14, Booth F05.

Specialized surgical tables using the latest technology and data intelligence provide better patient positioning and can improve post-operative outcomes. For surgeons seeking an adjustable operating table with high-quality materials, the Zentrum i3 is a versatile, multidisciplinary operating table that incorporates smart technologies with intuitive design. Unique features include an enhanced articulated weight capacity, collision avoidance, tip avoidance, integrated powered drive assist, 2 level attachment detection, wireless touchscreen pendant and leading edge ergonomic design.The table system is precise and safe while easy to operate and configure. The Zentrum i3 also incorporates Tempur-Pedic Medical Pads for effective pressure redistribution.

The Levó Head Positioning System is a new addition to Mizuho OSI's capabilities for spine surgery. The Levó System is designed to provide the surgical team with an interface that is safe, fast, and easy to engage. The technology's unique interface places the surgeon in control, supporting initial head positioning and cervical spine corrections throughout the procedure. Various interchangeable modules support the use of a skull clamp or face pillow, providing a versatile platform that delivers optimal utilization within each practice.

Mizuho OSI has combined its expertise with TRILUX Medical to offer triathlon, the world's first complete modular OR solution, currently releasing in the EMEA and APAC markets. The triathlon team works with customers to develop the appropriate OR environment with the highest levels of information security and trust for doctors, patients, hospitals and planners. Whether it's spinal surgery, a complicated hip or knee surgery, or emergency procedure, triathlon can create an intelligent modular operating room concept that ensures the best patient care, even during complex and sophisticated operations.

"With a growing need for more patient care facilities around the world, new hospitals are searching for cutting-edge technologies in their operating rooms that can better serve patients and create optimal surgical outcomes," said Greg Neukirch, vice president of Marketing and Sales at Mizuho OSI. "MEDICA gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our range of innovative OR tables and variable supply units to a global audience."

In addition to featured surgical tables, head positioning options, and OR development services at MEDICA, Mizuho OSI is displaying the HanaTable for orthopedic procedures, TriosSurgical Table System, ProAxisSpinal Surgery Table, its line of General Surgery Tables, and OR system (ParamonOR integration systems, AurinioLED OR Lights, MedidrantPendent systems, and IS 500OR supply system).

About Mizuho OSI

Mizuho OSIis a U.S. based company and the leader in the markets for specialty surgery and patient positioning. The company's portfolio includes specialty surgical tables for procedure-specific approaches that improves patient outcomes in spine and orthopedic surgeries, a range of general surgical tables, and consumable surgical patient care products. Mizuho OSI products are sold direct in the U.S. and Germany, and by the Mizuho Corporation in Japan. Both companies sell their products and solutions worldwide through authorized international distributors. Mizuho OSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Corporation located in Tokyo, Japan, a leading surgical table manufacturer in Asia. The Mizuho Group also includes TRILUX Medical a subsidiary of Mizuho OSI. TRILUX Medical is a provider and manufacturer of surgical lights, surgical pendants, operating room patient integration, video management systems, and turn-key operating room solutions. TRILUX Medical products and solutions are sold direct in Germany and worldwide through authorized international distributors. More information is available at www.mizuhosi.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602275/zentrum_featured.jpg