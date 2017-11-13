Nordecon AS and the Centre for Defence Investment entered into two contracts for services for the construction of new objects at Tapa armed forces campus. Armoured manoeuvring capability infrastructures and two barracks will be built. The total cost of the construction works amount to 21 M euros.



The total area of two four-storey barracks is 9,272 m² and the construction costs 7.45 million euros. The contract of the armoured manoeuvring capability infrastructure includes the construction of various buildings, such as repair shop, study halls, etc. and the related roads, grounds and utility networks. The cost of the armoured manoeuvring capability infrastructure 13,5 million euros. For both contracts the construction work last for 11 months and VAT will be added to the amount.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2016 was 183 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 740 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



