Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-13 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 24.10.2017 Takeover offer LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotivju RIG - period Remonta Rupnica 22.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2017 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - 13.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2017 Public offering NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN - Northern Horizon Capital 30.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2017 Public offering CBL Citadele banka RIG - 17.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2017 Government LTGCB030 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 22B Vyriausybe LTGNB030 22B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2017 Additional LVGB0037 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG listing/admission 22A Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2017 Interim report, 9 ELG ELKO Grupa RIG - months 17.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2017 Interim report, 9 PRF1T PRFoods TLN - months 17.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2017 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2017 Interim report, 9 GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2017 Coupon payment date MOKBFLOT Moda Kapitals AS RIG 20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2017 Extraordinary GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.11.2017 Dividend payment NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.11.2017 Investors event LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.11.2017 Maturity date ABLVFLOT ABLV Bank RIG 22A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.11.2017 Interim report, 9 LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.11.2017 Interim report, 9 ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN months Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.11.2017 Investors event ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN Operatorius --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.