ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- Further to the announcement by Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL)(NYSE MKT: CMCL)(AIM: CMCL)(TSX: CAL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") on September 8, 2017 that the Company had ascertained that VP Bank AG holds an interest in 938,773 common shares of the Company (which represents approximately 8.9% of the issued share capital of Caledonia) as an intermediary on behalf of Sales Promotion Services S.A., Caledonia was informed on November 2, 2017 that the beneficial owner of Sales Promotion Services S.A. is Heinrich Auwarter.
Contacts:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Ed Allsopp
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204