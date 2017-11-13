LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM: HZM)(TSX: HZM), the nickel development company focussed in Brazil, announces that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three month period to 30 September 2017 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the above have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company. The Company is developing Araguaia as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil.

Horizonte has a strong shareholder structure including; Teck Resources Limited 17.9%, Richard Griffiths 14.5%, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited 11.9%, JP Morgan 8.4%, Canaccord Genuity Group 6.5%, Glencore 6.4% and City Financial 5.6%.

