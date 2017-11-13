

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad lower on Monday, with U.K. politics likely to be in focus after reports that 40 Tory MPs are prepared to sign a letter of no confidence in leader Theresa May following Ms May's disastrous conference speech.



If eight more MPs put their name to the letter it would trigger a vote of no confidence - which could lead to a Conservative leadership contest.



The pound lost ground and the dollar crawled higher against a basket of currencies while oil held steady amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.



Asian stocks are broadly lower as investors looked ahead to a slew of central bank meetings this week as well as economic data releases from the United States, China and Japan for direction.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines that he would have 'a major statement' on trade and North Korea when he returns to Washington later this week following a 12-day, five-nation trip to Asia.



The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom dropped 0.8 percent sequentially in November, property tracking website Rightmove said earlier today. That followed the 1.1 percent increase in October. On a yearly basis, prices advanced 1.1 percent - slowing from 1.4 percent in the previous month.



U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday as investors continued to digest the details of the Senate Republican version of tax reform legislation.



Losses in the healthcare sector amid talks of Amazon getting into the pharmacy business and disappointing consumer sentiment data also weighed on markets.



The Dow slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent to snap an eight-week winning streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed marginally higher.



European markets fell for a second straight session Friday as investors pondered about the outlook for U.S. tax reform. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.4 percent to finish at 388.69, the lowest level since Oct. 25.



The German DAX also dropped 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.7 percent.



