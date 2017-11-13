

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German statistical office Destatis is expected to release its wholesale prices report for October in the Pre-European session on Monday at 2:00 am ET. Prices had increased 0.6 percent month-on-month in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the franc, the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the pound.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8881 against the pound, 1.1606 against the against the Swiss franc, 1.1646 against the U.S. dollar and 132.11 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX