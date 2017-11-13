

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L), a biotechnology company focused on rare diseases, announced Monday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA has issued a positive opinion recommending the granting of marketing authorization for ADYNOVI [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated].



The CHMP's Positive Opinion will be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to grant marketing authorization in the EU.



ADYNOVI is an extended half-life recombinant Factor VIII (rFVIII) treatment, for adults and adolescents ages 12 and older living with hemophilia A for on-demand and prophylactic use.



If approved, ADYNOVI, built on ADVATE, would offer twice-weekly prophylactic dosing as well as on-demand control of bleeding episodes.



The CHMP submission was based on outcomes from three Phase 3 clinical trials of patients with hemophilia A, a designated orphan disease by the European Commission. It is a rare bleeding disorder that causes longer-than-normal bleeding due to lack of clotting factor VIII (FVIII) in the blood.



'This positive opinion marks an important step in providing adults and adolescents with hemophilia A in Europe with the potential for a new treatment option with a twice-weekly prophylaxis dosing schedule, so patients can manage their hemophilia A care with their physicians in the way that works best for them' said Howard B. Mayer, M.D., SVP and ad-interim Head, Global Research and Development, Shire.



