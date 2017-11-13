Ithaca Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE) (IAECN: ISINs US465676AA22 / USC48677AA34) ("Ithaca" or the "Company") has today issued its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended 30 September 2017. The unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Company and associated Management Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website (www.ithacaenergy.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Q3-2017 Financial Results Conference Call

A conference call and webcast for bond investors will be held today at 12.00 GMT (07.00 EST), with a playback facility being made available on the Company's website later in the day. Listen to the call live via the Company's website (www.ithacaenergy.com) or alternatively dial-in on one of the following telephone numbers and request access to the Ithaca Energy conference call: UK +44 (0)203 059 8125; US +1 724 928 9460. A short presentation to accompany the results will be available on the Company's website prior to the call.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy Inc. is a North Sea oil and gas operator focused on the delivery of lower risk growth through the appraisal and development of UK undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its existing UK producing asset portfolio. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tel Aviv stock exchange listed Delek Group Limited (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY), Israel's leading integrated energy company.

For further information please consult the Company's website www.ithacaenergy.com.

