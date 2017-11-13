

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-focused residential developer Taylor Wimpey Plc. (TW.L) Monday said it has performed strongly during the second half of 2017, delivering excellent sales rates.



Looking ahead, the company is on track to meet full-year expectations and deliver further growth and performance improvement in 2018.



In FY17, the company expects to deliver an increase in the operating profit margin from last year's 20.8%.



The company also confirmed the FY18 total dividend of about 500 million pounds, subject to relevant shareholder approvals.



Pete Redfern, Chief Executive, said, 'Taylor Wimpey has performed strongly during the second half of 2017, delivering excellent sales rates and making further good progress against our operational targets. While we are alert to potential political and economic risks, demand for new housing remains high across the UK and market conditions are favourable. Notwithstanding the recent small increase in the base rate, we have continued to see stability in trading patterns.'



In its trading update, the company noted that the UK housing market has remained positive through the second half of 2017. Customer demand continued to be robust supported by healthy employment trends, a competitive mortgage market and the Government's Help to Buy scheme.



Sales rates for the year to date have continued to be strong at 0.81 sales per outlet per week, compared to last year's 0.75.



The current total order book, excluding joint ventures, was 8,751 homes at about 2.2 billion pounds, is slightly below last year's 8,981 homes at 2.3 billion pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX