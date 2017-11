LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L) reported that its third-quarter results were in line with the Board's expectations with underlying operating profits increasing five percent to 79.4 million pounds from 75.8 million pounds, prior year. Revenue rose 6% to 243.9 million pounds from 229.3 million pounds.



Mike McCollum, Chief Executive of Dignity plc said: 'Following the Group's solid third quarter results expectations for the full year remain unchanged.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX