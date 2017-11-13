

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Temporary power supply provider Aggreko PLC (AGK.L) announced Monday the appointment of Heath Drewett as Chief Financial Officer. Drewett succeeds Carole Cran, who had tendered her resignation in June in order to become CFO of Forth Ports Ltd.



Drewett will be joining the Board and the Executive Team of Aggreko once he has completed his commitments with SNC-Lavalin, which is expected in the first quarter of 2018. Cran will be leaving Aggreko on December 31.



Drewett is an experienced finance professional, working in the engineering, leisure, transportation and industrial sectors. He was the Group Finance Director at WS Atkins plc where, following the acquisition of WS Atkins by SNC-Lavalin, he was most recently appointed President.



Chris Weston, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Heath is an experienced CFO and proven leader and I look forward to working with him as we continue to position Aggreko for the future. In addition, I would like to thank Carole Cran for her substantial contribution to Aggreko and wish her all the best with her new opportunity.'



