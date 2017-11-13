

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) issued a trading update for the four months from July to October 2017. Trading in the period has been in line with expectations. The Board therefore expects the Group's full year adjusted profit before tax to be slightly ahead of previous expectations, at current exchange rates.



Senior also announced the appointment of Ian King as its Chairman-designate. Ian King is a non-executive Director of Schroders plc, having been appointed to its Board on 1 January 2017, lead non-executive Director of the Department for Transport, and is a senior advisor to the Board of Gleacher Shacklock LLP. Ian was Chief Executive of BAE Systems plc from September 2008 until June 2017, having been originally appointed to its Board as Chief Operating Officer, UK and Rest of the World in 2007.



