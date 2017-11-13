

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation eased to a 3-month low in October, data from Destatis revealed Monday.



Wholesale prices climbed 3 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 3.4 percent increase seen in September. This was the weakest growth since July, when prices gained 2.2 percent.



Prices of solid fuels and petroleum products advanced 2.8 percent and cost of ores, metals and semi-finished metal products surged 10 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained flat in October after rising 0.6 percent a month ago.



