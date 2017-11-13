

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) said that now expects revenue for the year end on 31 December 2017 to be around 770 million pounds and organic revenue to show a decline of about 4%. Separately Ultra said that Rakesh Sharma has stepped down as Chief Executive and from the Board with immediate effect.



The company noted that the majority of the Group's markets have been satisfactory, however the UK market has been difficult and has become increasingly so in the second half. There are mounting pressures in the funding of UK defence programmes and this has resulted in the UK MoD pausing, cancelling or delaying numerous programmes. Within the last few weeks a number of our UK orders budgeted for 2017 have been affected.



Underlying operating profit for the full year is expected to be approximately 120 million pounds. The Ithra legal costs are expected to be 8 million pounds for the full year and will be treated as non-underlying in nature.



The Board would currently be minded to recommend a final dividend of 35.0p per share and will finalise the dividend when it announces the full year results on 5 March 2018.



The Group has made good progress in the period in order intake, primarily reflecting an improving position in the US, the Group's largest market. At the end of October, the order book for delivery in 2018 at constant currencies was over 20% higher than at the same date last year. This positions the Group well for entering 2018.



Ultra's results announcement for the year ending 31 December 2017 is scheduled for 5 March 2018.



Ultra Electronics announces that Rakesh Sharma has stepped down as Chief Executive and from the Board with immediate effect. The Board has asked the current Chairman, Douglas Caster, to assume the role of Executive Chairman until a successor is appointed, and Douglas has agreed to take on the role. Douglas Caster was Chief Executive of Ultra from 2005 to 2010.



The company noted that the search process for a new Chief Executive will now begin.



In addition, the Board has asked Sir Robert Walmsley, whose term as a non-executive director is due to expire in April 2018, to remain on the Board for a further year as Senior Independent Director to provide non-executive continuity and leadership.



