New Pioneer Z & D series speakers created to evoke "Bold in the Details"

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre, an in-car entertainment market leader, today launches its latest 2018 speakers, led by the flagship Z series and premium D series. The TS-Z65CH, TS-Z65C, TS-Z65F, TS-D65C, TS-D69C, TS-D65F, and TS-D69F set a new benchmark in music fidelity and installation flexibility, leveraging the finest materials, smart design and hi-res audio innovations. Both series of speakers will be available exclusively through select Pioneer dealers to further ensure the best service and installation.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171106/1984334-1-a

To celebrate this new milestone, Pioneer will also be kicking off its latest "Bold in the Details" campaign, following the successful "Feel the Details" campaign last year. Both are conceived, and produced by Ugly Duckling Projects Singapore. While "Feel the Details" drew a parallel between life's beautiful details and Pioneer's big and beautifully intricate sound, "Bold in the Details" brings to life the new Z series' hi-res speakers designed to elevate our sensory experience even further - subtle notes become bolder and music feels richer as we are transported emotionally, turning an ordinary journey into an extraordinary one. Discover the Z series with a thematic video created for the campaign here.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171107/1984334-1-d

"At Pioneer, we are constantly innovating to push the boundaries. True to our Open & Smooth' sound concept, the 2018 Z and D series are engineered to provide amazing clarity and expressive sound, built upon our long heritage and expertise in professional and consumer audio," said Mr. Takao Chiba, Deputy General Manager of Product Planning and Marketing Division, Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre. "The 'Bold in the Details' campaign articulates this journey of car audio perfection, where the drivers become immersed in the world of emotions evoked by the Z series hi-res speakers."

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171106/1984334-1-b

Here are the new features for the 2018 Pioneer speakers:

HEAR MORE WITH HI-RES AUDIO SUPPORT

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171107/1984334-1-e

The latest FLAC to music files usher in a new era of hi-res audio, which delivers better than CD-quality sound, rivalling most original studio recordings. Audiophile drivers can now experience the same extreme fidelity - previously an exclusive privilege of professional music producers - faithfully reproduced through the hi-res Z series speakers on-the-move.

MORE DYNAMIC AND POWERFUL SOUND

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171107/1984334-1-f

Another key highlight of the entire Z-Series is its wider dynamic range, thanks to newly developed drivers (speaker cones) using a lightweight yet rigid Twaronaramid fiber material, resulting in more dynamic sound and a stronger mid-bass output. The top-of-the-line TS-Z65CH also features an innovative dual-layer cone construction for added performance, and minimal distortion even at a high playback volume.

Meanwhile, the D series comes with aramid fiber interlaced injection molded polypropylene (IMPP) drivers, carefully tuned to produce more natural and detailed sound with powerful bass.

SUPERIOR CLARITY AND TREBLE EXTENSION

Pioneer is introducing a new Z tweeter, which is created via Harmonized Synthetic Diaphragm Optimum Method (HSDOM) computer analysis, and refined through the company's professional audio expertise. Unlike traditional tweeters, it can provide four times wider frequency response of up to 96kHziii to meet all the demands of hi-res audio.

At 49KHziii, the tweeters for the D series can easily outperform the competition to ensure smoother and crystal-clear notes too.

TRULY SUPERIOR INSTALLATION FLEXIBILITY

Compact and versatile, select tweeters from the Z and D series also incorporate a swivel mechanism, implemented via a unique tri-position mounting kit. It unlocks a variety of installation options, ranging from flush to surface and bracket mount, to conceal the tweeter behind a grille on the vehicle's door or dashboard.

Both the TS-Z65CH and TS-Z65C are also bundled with an external crossover network, which is more compact than other competing models, and features built-in mounting holes to secure the module.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171106/1984334-1-c

These new Pioneer Z and D series speakers are now available at selected Pioneer's authorised dealers. Actual product availability varies by country. Find out more at http://www.pioneercarsound.com.

Model Aramid fiber driver HSDOM tweeter Swivel mechanism TS-Z65CH X X X TS-Z65C X X X TS-Z65F

X X TS-D65C



X TS-D69C



X TS-D65F



X TS-D69F



X

For more updates, please visit the Pioneer Car Entertainment Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PioneerCarEntertainment/.

High-res product images can be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hfrlsw26bf016f9/AAAGkNlBzUCVSiu0Z3CdPTona?dl=0

Additional notes: i. Do not use your Pioneer system if doing so will divert your attention in any way from the safe operation of your vehicle. Always observe safe driving rules. In some countries, certain operations of devices while driving may be illegal. Where such regulations apply, they must be obeyed. ii. All other brands, product names, or logos may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. iii. The measurement of frequency response is taken at -20dB.

About Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre (PAC) Pte. Ltd.

The regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992, Pioneer's core business is in car audio visual. Pioneer aims to be a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier to leading car brands, providing comprehensive infotainment solutions for in-car, by developing next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. For more information, please visit www.pioneer.com.sg.

About Ugly Duckling Projects

Ugly Duckling is a Singapore-based integrated creative content company with over 15 years of award winning International Photography and Film Production credentials.Find out more at www.uglyD.com

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170608/1871433-1LOGO