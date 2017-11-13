Exegy Adds Support for Virtu Financial's Systematic Internaliser and IOI feeds

ST LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Exegy, Inc. a leading provider of managed services and technology for low-latency financial market data, has today announced the availability of new feed handlers for Virtu Financial's Systematic Internaliser (SI) and Indications of Interest (IOI) data feeds, enabling transparent access to Virtu's liquidity in European and US equities and ETFs. The new additions expand Exegy's broad portfolio of over 200 feed handlers for real-time market data feeds from the leading execution venues and pricing sources across the globe. "The addition of SI and IOI feed handlers to low-latency market data equips our customers with additional tools to achieve the highest quality execution for a broader range of internal and client needs. Specifically, it allows them to tap into new opportunities enabled by the MiFID II SI regime," says Exegy chief executive officer James O'Donnell.

Virtu Financial is one of the largest global electronic market makers, providing liquidity to the global equity, ETF, Energy, FX, and Fixed Income markets and is raising the bar on transparency by providing bilateral liquidity in European cash equities and ETFs to sell-side firms in Europe by utilizing MiFID II's Systematic Internaliser regime. Virtu Financial Ireland Limited intends to register as a Systematic Internaliser in Europe in 2018.

Exegy adds the new SI and IOI feed handlers in response to demand from their customers who operate the leading agency execution, dark pool, and ATS businesses for equities in the US, Canada, and Europe. As part of its standard managed services, Exegy develops new feed handlers at the request of its customers and installs them on deployed appliances without deploying additional equipment or increasing service fees. "Simultaneously providing our customers with cost certainty and total cost of ownership reductions, our fully managed service model has enabled us to foster partnerships with our customers that deliver quantifiable benefits to their businesses," says O'Donnell. "This is a great example of Exegy's strategic view on the importance of MiFID II's transparent SI regime to Exegy's world-class customer base. This is an important step enabling market makers to provide firm quotes efficiently and transparently to a broader range of market participants," says Christiaan Scholtes, Head of EMEA Markets at Virtu Financial.

About Exegy, Inc.

Exegy provides best-of-breed technology and managed services for the normalization and distribution of real-time market data to a diverse set of élite firms in the financial services industry. Today Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading exchange and ATS operators, market makers, sell-side banks, buy-side asset managers, and proprietary traders. At the heart of Exegy's product line are purpose-built, hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology. For more information, please visit www.exegy.com and follow Exegy on LinkedIn and Twitter @ExegyMarketData.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading financial firm that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients. As a market maker, Virtu provides deep liquidity that helps to create more efficient markets around the world. Our market structure expertise, broad diversification, and execution technology enables us to provide competitive bids and offers in over 19,000 securities, at over 235 venues, in 36 countries worldwide. Please visit www.virtu.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @VirtuFinancial.

