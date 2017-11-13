World Diabetes Day, 14 November 2017: Allen Carr's Addiction Clinics Claim Sugar is the New Smoking Epidemic

LONDON, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tuesday 14th November is World Diabetes Day. Diabetes is a disease that affects 371 million people worldwide. There are 2.9 million type 2 diabetics in the UK, costing the NHS £11.8 billion per year. The number of people suffering from Type 2 diabetes has grown by a third in a decade and there has been an increase of 137,000 type 2 patients during the past year in the UK alone. With the increased pressure this brings, Allen Carr's Addiction clinics commissioned One Poll to exclusively survey 2,000 people in Britain, to gauge their attitudes to sugar consumption, the major cause of Type 2 diabetes. The research highlighted:

Nearly a quarter of the population (22%) would class themselves as a sugar 'addict'

More than 70% of Brits don't bother to monitor their sugar intake at all

When asked to monitor sugar intake over a week, more than half (52%) consume more than the NHS guidelines of seven teaspoons of sugar per day, putting them at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes

Only half, 50%, plan to make any effort to address their levels of sugar consumption over the next 12 months

John Dicey, Worldwide CEO & Senior Therapist of Allen Carr's Addiction Clinics comments:

"Our exclusive survey findings confirm that Britain is in the middle of a sugar epidemic, indicative of the global problem. It is rife in so much of our food, yet some simple education and understanding can drastically cut the amount of sugar we are consuming.

Allen Carr's Addiction Clinics have been at the forefront of nicotine addiction for over 30 years, having cured an estimated 30 million people of their addiction worldwide. We can see that sugar addiction is having the same kind of impact that nicotine addiction has had over the years. We've done a great job with helping people break free of their nicotine addiction and given the state of the nation, we have now developed our method to tackle sugar addiction. We have seen some fantastic results over the past year, helping numerous clients break free of sugar addiction through our best selling book and online programme, and live seminars, and in return, we've seen many actually reverse the development of diabetes - and some Type 2 diabetes sufferers actually being cured and no longer needing expensive medication for the rest of their lives. Sugar and carb consumption is an addiction that begins at birth, but once you free yourself you'll enjoy better health, higher levels of energy, dramatically improved body shape and a happier, healthier lifestyle."

Allen Carr's Clinics are available in 50+ countries across the globe and the method is endorsed by a wide variety of celebrities and opinion formers.

