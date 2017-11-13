NousCom's Neoantigen-based Vaccine Synergizes With NKTR-214 to Cure Established Tumors in Preclinical Model

BASEL, Switzerland, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NousCom, an oncology company developing next-generation cancer vaccines based on its Exovax platform, today announced preclinical data of its neoantigen-based cancer vaccine in combination with Nektar Therapeutics' NKTR-214, a CD122-biased cytokine agonist which is currently in clinical trials.

NousCom combined its vectored genetic vaccine encoding multiple cancer neoantigens, capable of inducing potent and broad T cell responses, with NKTR-214, designed to expand the specific population of vaccine induced cancer-killing T cells which infiltrate the tumor. Strong synergy between the two agents was observed, leading to an unprecedented anti-tumor effect in mice.

Highlights of the poster presentation include:

Combination treatment of NousCom vaccine and NKTR-214 resulted in tumor regression in 90% of mice

All animals cured by this combination treatment were resistant to the second tumor challenge

A triple regimen based on NousCom vaccine, NKTR-214 and anti-PD1 resulted in 100% cure of animals with established tumors

Combination treatments induce strong and broad neoantigen specific immune response

Dr. Elisa Scarselli, CSO of NousCom said, "We are very encouraged by these preclinical results. This data confirms our hypothesis that the NousCom vaccine, which induces potent and broad T cell responses, synergizes with powerful immunomodulators, such as NKTR-214. The combined treatment has shown unprecedented cure rates in very stringent animal model."

Dr. Scarselli continued, "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the team at Nektar Therapeutics with the goal of further validating our technology platform and developing more effective therapies for the benefit of cancer patients."

The poster entitled "Great Apes Adenoviral vaccine encoding neoantigens synergizes with immunomodulator (NKTR-214) to cure established tumors in mice" (P434) was presented at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting on November 11, 2017 at the National Harbor, Maryland. The abstract can be accessed here (p. 499).

About NousCom

NousCom is a private oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies. NousCom's proprietary technology platform, Exovax, harnesses the full power of the immune response by combining viral vectored genetic vaccines based on neoantigens with other immunomodulators. The Company's lead program NOUS-209 is being developed as a prophylactic vaccine to prevent the occurrence of cancer in Lynch Syndrome Carriers and as a therapeutic vaccine for cancers characterized by Microsatellite Instability. NOUS-209 has the potential to be the first neoantigen off-the-shelf cancer vaccine tested in the clinic.

NousCom is led by an experienced management team that has worked together for many years in previous successful enterprises, including IRBM/Merck and Okairos (acquired by GSK), and are veterans in the field of genetic vaccines.

NousCom, which was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with operations in Rome, Italy, is backed by international life sciences investors: 5AM, Abingworth, LSP (Life Sciences Partners) and Versant Ventures.

For more information on NousCom, please visit the company's website at http://www.nouscom.com

