

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit increased in September, data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Monday.



The current account deficit increased sharply to $4.53 billion in September from $975 million in August.



The visible trade deficit rose to $6.66 billion from $4.3 billion and the total trade deficit, covering both goods and services surged to $3.65 billion from $487 million.



The balance on goods, services and primary income rose to $4.73 billion from $1.16 billion and the secondary income increased to $198 million from $189 million in August.



The capital account balance showed a surplus of $1 million versus $5 million in August.



