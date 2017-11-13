

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ladbrokes Coral Group plc (LCL.L) Monday said its Group net revenue for the four months ended October 29 improved 3% on a reported basis and 2 percent at constant currency rates. Further, the company said it remains in-line with its expectations for the year.



In its trading update for the period July 1 to October 29, the company said UK Retail like-for-like net revenue was 1% behind the previous year. European Retail net revenue climbed 17%.



Digital net revenue was 12% ahead of last year and 15% ahead excluding the Euros. Sportsbook net revenue grew 18% and Gaming net revenue grew 6%.



Ladbrokes Coral Group CEO, Jim Mullen said, 'The four month period to 29 October represents another period of positive trading performance for the Group as well as solid delivery on the key operational and financial targets for the year including the swift integration of people, operations and platforms.'



