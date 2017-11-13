GNA Biosolutions Reveals New Ultrafast PCR Platform at Medica

DUESSELDORF, Germany, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Groundbreaking nucleic acid detection technology using nanomaterials

GNA Biosolutions GmbH, a molecular technology company based in Martinsried, Germany, today announced the launch of Pharos V8, the world's first Laser PCR/sup> platform. Pharos V8, an ultrafast PCR instrument for in vitro research use, will be showcased at the Medica Trade Fair (Exhibition Hall 3, Booth E93) from November 13-16.

The patented technology behind the Pharos V8 platform is Laser PCR/sup>. Laser PCR/sup> operates on the same principles as conventional nucleic acid amplification with PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction). However, Laser PCR/sup> uses nanomaterials to control temperature cycles at the nano scale, accelerating PCR reaction times by a factor of ten and opening the door for applications in multiple time-sensitive settings.

The Pharos V8 is the company's first platform to come on the market, with additional product launches planned over the next two years. Key features of the Pharos V8 include:

An open platform for universal PCR assay development

Ultrafast real-time nucleic acid detection in 10 minutes or less

Intuitive interface with easy-to-use software that can be accessed remotely

Frank Krieg-Schneider, CEO of GNA Biosolutions states, "We are excited to present our first Laser PCR/sup> platform, the Pharos V8, at this year's Medica. We believe the Pharos V8 will demonstrate the power of our patented technology to deliver ultrafast molecular results, and pave the way for additional platforms in development for diagnostic testing and point of care."

About GNA Biosolutions:

GNA Biosolutions is a molecular technology company specializing in sample-to-result applications across medical diagnostics, biosecurity, food safety, and life sciences.

GNA Biosolutions develops instruments, OEM modules and applications for ultrafast molecular assays based on proprietary technology protected by a comprehensive patent portfolio.

Contact: Anastasia Liapis

Tel.: +49(0)89-998207-195

Email: communications@gna-bio.com

Website: http://www.gna-bio.com

