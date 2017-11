STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate remained stable in October, the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV reported Monday.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent, the same as seen in September.



The number of unemployed decreased to 190,004 from 191,738 in the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 3.9 percent in October from 4 percent a month ago.



