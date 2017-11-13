Uponor Corporation Managers' transactions 13 November 2017 10:15 EET



Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons



Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Luomakoski, Jyri Harri Position: Chief Executive Officer --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20171110160658_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Uponor Oyj LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-11-09 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009002158 Volume: 5000 Unit price: 16.94280 Euro Volume: 5000 Unit price: 16.94280 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 16.94280 Euro



Uponor Corporation



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Media www.uponor.com



Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,900 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2016, Uponor's net sales totalled €1.1 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com