sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,88 Euro		-4,557
-8,07 %
WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,89
51,31
09:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S51,88-8,07 %