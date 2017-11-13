VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 13, 2017) - I-Minerals lnc. (TSX VENTURE: IMA) (OTCQB: IMAHF) (FRANKFURT: 61M) (the "Company") announces that further to the Company's press release of September 18, 2017, it has now received all final results from the ASTM C618-15 testing from CTL Thomson in Denver, CO of the various metakaolin products produced using the flash calcination technologies of FLSmidth in Allentown, PA. As noted in the September 18, 2017 news release four samples representative of calcining temperatures of 700, 750, 800 and 850° C were sent for testing. With all results received and assessed, the balance of the 4,000 pounds of kaolin produced in a recent pilot plant has been transported to FLSmidth in Allentown, PA for flash calcination. Based upon the bench scale test results, the Company has elected 750° Celsius as the appropriate calcine temperature as this temperature yielded the best combination of greatest strength and lowest water demand during bench scale testing. Preparatory work is expected to begin immediately at FLSmidth with the process completed by week's end.

"Metakaolin is recognized as one of the best pozzolans or supplementary cementous materials available. The demand for natural pozzolans is very much on the rise while the availability of quality pozzolans in the Pacific Northwest is waning," stated Thomas Conway, President and CEO of I-Minerals Inc. "We are thrilled with the results as not only are we producing a superior metakaolin using flash calcination technologies, but the use of hydrocylcones to make the initial sand-clay separation has increased they clay yield from 22% to 30% meaning we stand to make significantly more tons of a superior metakaolin with no increase in CAPEX. We have had contact with some of the leaders in the cement industry and they recognize the strategic importance of having access to a high quality natural pozzolan. We have already received multiple sample requests and are very excited about the prospects for our Bovill Metakaolin and we expect to begin delivering samples to prospective customers in the coming weeks.

The larger sample will be calcined using a pilot plant flash calciner capable of 110-165 pounds per hour. This scale of production will provide confirmation for final scale-up to the flow sheet and be representative of metakaolin product produced in a commercial production environment. Post calcination, the company will evaluate pulverization to deagglomerate to reduce particle size to further increase the reactivity and strength of the metakaolin. A finer particle size tends to increase the water demands, but initial results form bench scale production was very encouraging with a water demand well below the ASTM C618-15 limits leaving the flexibility to further increase the strength while staying within the required water demand limits.

A. Lamar Long, CPG, is a qualified person ("QP") for I-Minerals Inc. and has reviewed and approved the contents of this release

I-Minerals is developing multiple deposits of high purity, high value halloysite, quartz, potassium feldspar and kaolin at its strategically located Helmer-Bovill property in north central Idaho. A 2016 Feasibility Study on the Bovill Kaolin Deposit led by GBM Engineers LLC, who were responsible for overall project management and the process plant and infrastructure design, including OPEX and CAPEX calculated an After Tax NPV of US$249.8 million with a 25.8% After Tax IRR. Initial CAPEX was estimated at $108.3 million with a 3.7 year After Tax payback. Other engineering services were provided by HDR Engineering, Inc. (all environmental components; hydrology / hydrogeology; road design); Tetra Tech, Inc. (tailings storage facility design); Mine Development Associates (mine modelling; ore scheduling; mineral reserve estimation); and SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. (mineral resource estimation). The project has received mine and water permits from the State of Idaho.

