Sweden, 2017-11-13 09:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Anders Pettersson, Board Member of ZetaDisplay AB (publ), has, via company, acquired 50.000 ordinary shares. This acquisition makes Anders Pettersson's ownership total 1.136.702 ordinary shares and 115.114 preference shares, equivalent to 6,3 % of the capital and 6,0 % of the votes.



In the event of any questions, please contact:



ZetaDisplay AB (publ) CEO Leif Liljebrunn Telephone: +46 70 845 80 52 E-mail: leif.liljebrunn@zetadisplay.com



