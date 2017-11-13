Banca IFIS S.p.A.: Banca IFIS S.p.A.: new non-performing loan transactions

Mestre (Venice), 13 November 2017 - Banca IFIS announces that it has completed an operation involving the purchase of non-performing loans, as well as the sale of a number of remainders of portfolios in the NPL sector.

The purchase relates to an unsecured, consumer loan portfolio for a nominal value of about 44 million Euro, corresponding to more than 6,800 positions. It was sold to Banca IFIS by one of the leading consumer credit companies in Italy. This portfolio is composed mainly of personal loans (88%), car loans (10%) and special purpose loans.

Banca IFIS has also signed an agreement for the sale, in a single transaction, of the remainder of four consumer NPL portfolios, acquired over time, for a total nominal value of about 152 million Euro, corresponding to more than 32,780 positions. This portfolio consists primarily of credit card loans (60%) and personal loans (28%). The operation was defined with a leading operator in the Italian credit management sector.

The total amount of NPLs managed by Banca IFIS amounts to over 12,4 billion Euro and includes about 1 million and 480,000 positions.

