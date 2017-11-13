

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's inflation rose to the highest level since early 2013, the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic said Monday.



Inflation rose to 1.7 percent in October from 1.6 percent in September. This was the highest rate since March 2013, when prices gained 1.9 percent. Inflation has been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages advanced 6.2 percent and clothing and footwear gained 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, housing and electricity cost slid 1 percent.



Month-on-month, inflation rose slightly to 0.3 percent in October from 0.2 percent in September.



Core inflation accelerated to 2.5 percent in October from 2.3 percent a month ago. On a monthly basis, core inflation doubled to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent.



