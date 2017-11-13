

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The pound dropped to 4-day lows of 1.3086 against the greenback, 148.47 against the yen and 1.3041 against the franc, from its early highs of 1.3180, 149.68 and 1.3127, respectively.



The pound fell to a 10-day low of 0.8900 against the euro, off its early high of 0.8844.



The pound may possibly challenge support around 1.47 against the yen, 0.90 against the euro and 1.29 against both the greenback and the franc.



