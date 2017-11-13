AMobile Showcases Rugged Vehicle Mounted Terminals, Unveiling Last-Mile Delivery Solutions at Logistica 2017

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AMobile Intelligent Corp., a joint venture by Arbor, MediaTek, and Konka group, is an expert in industrial mobile computers and solutions, will exhibit its industrial IoT solutions at Logistics 2017 in Utrecht, Netherlands (Hall 4, D088) from Nov. 28th to 30th. The solutions are applicable to warehouse management, connected vehicles for proof of delivery, thermal imaging inspections, and mobile device management to improve efficiency and accuracy in each field.

According to the BI Intelligence, the market trend in transportation and logistics industry is that digital is transforming the way businesses deliver and track goods and people. Retailers now have to accelerate their last-mile delivery and omnichannel fulfillment, ensureplatooning technology's taking off in long-haul trucking in the next two years, and machine learningto enableon-demand route optimization for deliveries. With the result that AMobile recently launched the latest rugged handheld devices of GT-500V, GT78-Vwhich can be mounted in vehicles for proof of delivery application. Also, they are mobile UHF and barcode scanners for high speed and long range data collection to meet the market demands.

The market researcher, Radiant Insights expected that the global thermal imaging market is reaching 6,499.5 million US dollars by 2020, and thermal imaging technology utilized in mobile phone and high-resolution cameras is projected to be a significant opportunity for industries. "We will introduce our awarded product G60which is the world's first Mobile Inspection Assistant integrated with a thermal imager, push-to-talk radio, and smartphone. It features not only rich wireless communication but multi-data collectivity for intelligent inspections, such as electrical inspection, firefighting, rescue, metallurgy, building quality check to realize IIoT applications," says Joseph Han, Vice President of AMobile Intelligent.

About AMobile Intelligent Corp.

AMobile, a joint venture by the IPC leader Arbor Technology, the pioneer semiconductor company MediaTek, and Konka group, is an expert in industrial mobile computers and solutions for every industry including Inspection, firefighting, transportation, logistics, warehouse management. Leveraging group resources of manufacturing and services from Konka, IPC know-how and distribution channels from Arbor, mobility technology and support from MediaTek, we are dedicated to being a reliable long-term partnership with our customers around the world through outstanding technologies, sophisticated designs, and superior services, to realize industrial IoT applications. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.amobile-solutions.com

