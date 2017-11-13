Annual Robotics Hot Tech Innovators Report Highlights Diversity, Novelty and Impact of Emerging Solutions

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial and industrial robotic market is expected to see rapid growth over the next 8 years according to the latest forecasts from ABI Research, with revenues increasing from US$15 million in 2017 to over US$48 million in 2025. ABI Research's annual Robotics Hot Tech Innovators report examines some of the key players leading the robotics revolution and provides an analysis of ten early- stage companies developing innovative, impactful robotics products and services. The research includes companies offering commercial sUAV services, software for self-driving cars, and exoskeletons, along with other consumer, collaborative, commercial and industrial robotics solutions.

According to Rian Whitton, Research Analyst, at ABI Research "The report focused on innovative, forward-thinking companies that are providing, pursuing, and developing exciting, novel solutions to a variety of robotics business cases across a range of industry sectors."

Many companies are enabling their solutions through artificial intelligence and particularly, machine learning techniques, but many others are also accelerating innovation through hardware. Examples include Strong Arm's developments of affordable exo-suits, Hebi's modular robotics service and Softwear's development of robots that possess the necessary efficacy to work in textiles. At the same time, Kespry and Resson are major innovators in the rapid adoption of sUAV's (small unmanned aerial vehicles) within the commercial sector. This has been partially enabled by considerable improvements in the aerial platforms endurance, stability, and payload capacity, but also by lower manufacturing costs.

"Representative of the red-hot collaborative robotics sector is Franka Emika. The company is competing directly with collaborative robotics leaders Rethink Robotics and Universal Robots by significantly lowering the standard price of co-bots. This is necessary for the rapid adoption projected in this sub-group of robots", says Whitton. "Also of note," he adds, "is the robotics software developer Veo Robotics, whose product is designed to make industrial robots more sensitive to human interaction and more aware of their surroundings, allowing collaboration between people and robots that are far larger and more sophisticated than the current standard of co-bots."

ABI Research's Hot Tech Innovators in Robotics are:

Resson (Commercial Drones for agriculture)

Kespry (Commercial Drones)

nUtonomy (self-driving cars)

Veo (Robotics and Automation)

Softwear (Commercial Robotics)

6 River Systems (Warehouse Robotics

Franka Emika (Co-Bots)

Intuition Robotics (Elderly Care Robotics)

Hebi Robotics (Modular Robotics)

Strong Arm Technology (Exoskeletons)

