Generation Success Hosts Workshop to Help Break Barriers in Careers and Businesses

LONDON, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Helping students, professionals and entrepreneurs beat the current economic blues to achieve their professional and personal potential is at the heart of a unique event.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/340263LOGO )



An evening workshop aimed at empowering young professionals to exceed their goals and break glass ceilings as well as expanding their personal networks will take place at BPP Waterloo on 14 November, 2017 at 6 pmand is organised by not for profit organisation Generation Success.

Founder and Director, James Adeleke, says: "Barriers are both real and perceived; sometimes it's lacking the confidence to follow through with your aspirations other times you may not have received coaching to progress to the next stage of your career. Breaking Barriers is about bridging the gap from where you are to reach your ultimate career goal."

The event will include keynote speeches about Breaking Barriers by Ruth Carter, Managing Director at Telegraph Events, Ernest Ryder, Senior President of Tribunals and Paul Sessay, Founder at the National Diversity Awards.

Delegates will then have the option to join one of thirteen skills development workshops facilitated by some of the UK's industry experts. They include Climbing the Corporate ladder, Presentation skills, Leadership & teamwork skills, Smash Self Limiting Beliefs, Organisational Change PR master class, How to Build your Brand Online, CV Workshop, Interview Skills and a discussion with business mentors and entrepreneurs. We currently have facilitators from The Telegraph, SAPE, Pitney Bowes, The Judiciary as well as independent experts.

"Generation Success has played a massive part in the development of my business, Socios Media. I attended the first Breaking Barriers Conference in 2014 and two years later, both I and the business have broken more than a few barriers. Socios Media is honored to be the media sponsor/partner for Generation Success. The team and I are excited to be part of an event that inspires and develops this generation and the next," said Alex Pemberton, Director Socios Media.

The three-hour event provides the opportunity for presentations, workshops to discuss individuals' barriers and to network with other delegates. The evening will be recorded on Periscope for the benefit of an even wider audience to view some of the workshops.

Generation Success was set up to provide social mobility and equal access for those seeking to meet their career or professional aspirations, Breaking Barriers follows through this objective by providing inspirational talks, networking opportunities as well as workshops presenting vital workplace skills that employers are looking for.

"People drive my business, and finding talented young people that mirror the diversity of our society is my primary challenge. By sponsoring this event, I hope that we can inspire more young people from wider backgrounds to consider the opportunities provided by a career in recruitment,"said Emeca Beckford,Founder/Managing Director, Temps in the City.

James says, "I believe that we are limited by the boundaries of our minds, so I am always trying to expand mine- and to help others to do the same."

To register your interest in attending please click here or to volunteer to be a workshop facilitator or event sponsor please email info@generation-success.com.

For more information on Generation Success and forthcoming events, please visit http://generation-success.com/.

About Generation Success

Generation Success is a not for profit organisation dedicated towards ensuring that young professionals from less privileged backgrounds are granted equality in the recruitment process. Generation Success motivates young graduates to pursue their career aspirations through orchestrating network events with leading industry experts, who offer their invaluable knowledge and guidance.

The foundations and underpinnings upon which Generation Success now proudly stands can be found in the debris of the 2011 London Riots. FounderJames Adeleke, a Law graduate from BPP University proudly speaks of how these ruinous riots and the tabloids labelling of today's 'lost generation' inspired him to make a change and create exciting opportunities to save today's youths. Generation Success is James' way of helping to ensure that every young person has the chance to shine.

Contact:

James Adeleke

Email: James@generation-success.com

Telephone Number: +44(0)788-302-8775