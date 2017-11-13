Offering our Customers Greater Choice Online Makes for a Strategic fit as Mobile Phones Direct and O2 UK Create Partnership

THATCHAM, England, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Award winning Mobile Phones Direct, one of the UK's leading online mobile phone retailers, today announces a new partnership with digital communications company, O2 UK. Delivering an excellent customer experience is at the heart of both businesses - and by giving greater choice, value and service to existing and new customers, it's a great strategic fit. As the market for mobile phone contracts continues to shift towards online purchases, this partnership complements Mobile Phones Direct's existing relationships with other mobile networks operators. It also places the online mobile phone retailer in a unique position to offer pay monthly contracts across all four UK mobile networks. O2 products and services are available on http://www.mobilephonesdirect.co.uk from 15th November 2017.

Richard Baxendale, CEO of Mobile Phones Direct, commented: "Partnering with O2 means that we can provide our customers with an unparalleled choice of propositions. The ability to offer O2 products and services to our customers creates something unique, ensuring that we can give our customers access to the widest choice of any mobile phone retailer in the UK."

Simon Stanford, Director - Indirect Mass Retail, Direct Telesales and Retention, O2 UK, commented: "As a highly successful online retailer in the industry, we're delighted to welcome Mobile Phones Direct to our indirect retail partner channel. This partnership complements our direct channels and gives customers the opportunity to widen their choice when looking to buy O2 Pay Monthly contracts."

We started life in 1992 bringing mobile products to the masses. Now, the UK's leading online-only mobile phone retailer, we offer competitive mobile products to over 1 million customers. Our partnerships with leading mobile brands including O2, EE, Vodafone, Three, offer our customers the greatest choice, value and service. As one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the UK, our continued success is recognised by Sunday Times Fast Track 100 and Profit Track 100 in 2016, 2017. Our industry accolades and awards include "What Mobile Best Online Retailer", for five consecutive years and "Mobile News Awards Online Retailer of the Year" for three years running.