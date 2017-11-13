Rexgenero Announces the Appointment of Sam MacHour to its Scientific Advisory Board

LONDON, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rexgenero Ltd, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing advanced cell-based therapeutics with a focus on Critical Limb Ischemia, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Sam MacHour to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Mr. MacHour has spent more than 30 years in life sciences, supporting global pharma, biologics and medical device multinationals around the world achieve success and speed deliver much needed treatments to patients. Mr MacHour joins Professor Jill Belch; Dr Marianne Brodmann; Professor Keith Harding; Professor William R. Hiatt; and Professor Paul Quax PhD, on Rexgenero's Scientific Advisory Board.

Mr. MacHour was formerly Vice-President and Global Head of Quality, Compliance and Regulatory at Lonza, the world's largest biologics contract-manufacturing company. At Lonza, Sam developed and led the quality and regulatory strategy and execution for the company's nine business units covering biologics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and high-performance product. Prior to joining Lonza, Sam worked at different senior positions helping Fortune 500 pharmaceutical, biologics, and medical device multinationals such as Becton Dickinson, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson establish leadership in the areas of development, operations and drug commercialization. Sam holds an MSc. degree in Nuclear Physics from Concordia University, a post-doctoral degree in Diplomacy & Strategy from the CEDS and is a graduate of Harvard's Business School General Management Program. Sam is Director and Founder of Executives Without Borders, a not-for profit organization.

"I'm pleased to join Rexgenero's Scientific Advisory Board at this very important time in their growth," said Sam MacHour. "Beyond the company's current therapeutic focus, I believe that Rexgenero's cell therapy know-how holds tremendous promise for the treatment of a number of unmet medical needs in wound healing and cardiovascular diseases for which we lack effective therapeutic options today."

Joe Dupere, Rexgenero's CEO, said "We are delighted to welcome Sam MacHour to our Scientific Advisory Board which is composed of world-class experts in the fields of cardiovascular diseases, wound healing and advanced therapies. Sam's vast industry experience of strategic development will be instrumental to help us guide our lead product, REX-001, to commercialisation and develop our pipeline of advanced cell therapies."

Rexgenero is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing innovative cell-based therapies targeting serious diseases with unmet medical needs.

The Company's lead candidate REX-001 is a highly innovative autologous cell therapy that is being studied in two Phase III clinical trials in patients with Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) with diabetes, a poorly treated disease with a high risk of amputation and death.REX-001 has been shown to be effective in Phase I/II and Phase II trials, alleviating CLI in the majority of patients, offering the potential to increase the quality of life of CLI patients by reducing pain, alleviating ulcers, increasing mobility, improving sleep and reducing the need for amputation. Rexgenero is developing REX-001 in a range of indications and, pending approval, intends to launch and market this specialty product in major territories.

Rexgenero is a privately-owned company, which draws on an exceptional understanding of the fundamental science of cell therapies developed by the Andalusian Health Authority (Servicio Andaluz de Salud) and Andalusian Initiative of Advanced Therapies.

The Company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London (UK) with R&D and manufacturing operations in Seville (Spain).

