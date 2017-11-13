Ronald Plasterk Joins myTomorrows as Chief Scientific Officer

AMSTERDAM, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

myTomorrows announces that Ronald Plasterk, a renowned molecular geneticist and until recently Dutch Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, joins the company as Chief Scientific Officer, effective 1 December 2017. Plasterk will primarily focus on creating academic partnerships to address specific areas of unmet medical need, supporting myTomorrows' aim to facilitate early access to pre-approval medicines for patients with unmet medical needs.

"We believe in combining the best of healthcare and technology. Ronald Plasterk brings tremendous experience in medical research. He will help us reshape how healthcare systems can better serve patients," says Robert Kraal, COO.

Ronald Plasterk is a frequently cited and award-winning molecular geneticist, having held numerous leadership positions at research institutes and professorships at various Dutch universities.

Following a €10m investment round, the appointment of James Shannon, former Chief Medical Officer at GSK, as chairman of the supervisory board, and key technology hires earlier this year, Ronald Plasterk is yet another strong addition to demonstrate myTomorrows' commitment to support research and improve rational pharmacotherapy.

Ronald Plasterk says: "I am really excited about being part of a major change in access to medicines that come out of biotechnology and genome research. myTomorrows helps patients and doctors in gaining early access to suitable medicines for their specific case."

Plasterk holds degrees in Biology and Economics, and a PhD in Mathematics and Natural Sciences. He was Head of Molecular Biology at the Netherlands Cancer Institute and Dean of the Oncology Graduate School Amsterdam, following which he was appointed Director of the Hubrecht Institute of Developmental Biology. Before becoming politically active, he held various professorships at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the University of Amsterdam and Utrecht University. Plasterk left the academic world to become Minister of Education, followed by a tenure as member of parliament, and ultimately serving as Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations prior to joining myTomorrows as Chief Scientific Officer.

About myTomorrows

At myTomorrows, we believe that everyone should be able to access all treatment options whenever these exist. Working together with medicine manufacturers to devise and execute strategies for early access, we strive to make it easier for physicians and their patients who have exhausted all approved treatment options to find, get information about and access to pre-approval medicines. myTomorrows has developed a Knowledge Base to combine vast amounts of medical and clinical data to present an actionable overview of the full clinical development pipeline.