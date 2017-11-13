ASAlaser Launches TT: Science Serving Health

VICENZA, Italy, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

At "MEDICA 2017- World Forum for the medicine", ASAlaser presents a new therapeutic strategy which generates a double and parallel treatment capable of producing clear and long-lasting benefits, by combining the specific Hilterapia/sup> laser source to a skin temperature cooling system.

"Since 1983, - explains Roberto Marchesini, the ASAlaser Managing Director - we have devoted ourselves to developing therapeutic solutions within the pain management and tissue repair areas. Our tireless research effort now allows us a further evolution: the range of our Hilterapia/sup> and MLS/sup> Laser Therapy therapeutic solutions is completed by a new therapeutic strategy, TT, developed to be successfully applied to many muscular and articular pathologies which give rise to acute or chronic pain symptoms of a neuropathic or inflammatory origin".

Based on the heat exchange principle, by exploiting the benefits of the SmartCooler cooling system and of the Nd:YAG Hilterapia/sup> pulse laser source in a synergic manner, TT generates a double and parallel treatment, capable of producing clear and long-lasting benefits. Integrated, versatile and complete, the new ASAlaser therapeutic solution inherits all the features, emission quality and clinical effectiveness shown by Hilterapia/sup> and enhances its performance thanks to specific technologies and application methods.

"Applying the SmartCooler to tissues - explains Silvia Vitulo, the ASAlaser Product Specialist - generates a rapid cooling of the skin which triggers a cooling chain reaction which initially involves the subcutaneous layers, followed by the deeper, underlying muscle layers. There are immediate repercussions on the blood flow, with a local reactivation of the microcirculation, on the subcutaneous nerve endings and on the neuromuscular spindles, slowing down pain conduction and promoting muscle relaxation. Last but not least, the temperature reduction reduces inflammation and metabolic stress in overused or damaged tissues. The double and parallel action obtained by combining the Hilterapia/sup> pulse source creates a synergy of effects which merges into an increased de-contracting, analgesic, anti-inflammatory and anti-oedema action".

These features ensure TT is the most suitable therapeutic solution for treating many muscular and joint issues such as, for example, contractions, traumas (muscle lesions or bruising with possible effusion), arthrosis, oedemas, tendinopathies and trigger points.

The utmost effectiveness is also ensured by the possibility of choosing the most suitable method of use according to the condition being treated.

However, the advantages of the ASAlaser therapy go beyond the validity of its results and speak the same language as that required by the operator and by the patient's needs: as the former has at his/her disposal a method which can be adapted to his/her modus operandi and level of experience, the operator has increasingly sophisticated customisable opportunities provided by being able to select the laser therapy approach (standard, fast, targeted) and by the fast and immediate integration with the SmartCooler; the latter can count on a mild treatment during which the SmartCooler and HILT/sup> laser applications are duly dosed in order to obtain a therapeutic action based on synergy and not contrast. The result? Excessive thermal shocks, which can sometimes cause collateral or counter-productive effects are avoided. "We can define TT - concludes Vitulo - a therapeutic method which is made-to-measure according to the patient's needs, as it also allows an early intervention in the most acute issues and optimises the treatment according to the sensitivity of the treated anatomical area, the clinical phase and the therapeutic objectives, enabling matching up the SmartCooler applicator with 3 different laser application options".

For more information: http://www.hilterapia-tt.com