StaffConnect v2.0 Transforms The Employee Experience by Enabling Business, Nonprofit and Government Organizations to Better Connect, Communicate and Engage with Entire Workforce - Including Remote, Non-Desk Employees



LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, 2017-11-13 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect, provider of the award winning enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced it will showcase its recently launched StaffConnect Mobile App Platform version 2 (v2) at the upcoming smilelondon 2017, taking place next week on Monday, November 20, at etc.ventures St Paul's (London, UK). In addition, StaffConnect will be participating in the "Meet the Experts: Table Session #2" roundtable discussion focused on how to develop winning communications strategies that protect employee engagement during critical times of business transformation.



One of the UK's leading conferences on social intranets and collaborative platforms, this year's smilelondon 2017 will focus on the technologies shaping your future digital workplace. StaffConnect is a Silver sponsor of smilelondon 2017, and will be available throughout in Stand #5 to:



-- Offer practical advice on how to increase employee engagement across the entire workforce, including non-desk workers. -- Discuss key issues such as reducing attrition rates and the impact disengaged employees have on an organization. -- Provide customer use examples of how mobile technology has helped customers such as Yeo Valley, CHP and Vodaphone increase employee engagement and productivity. -- Give examples of how StaffConnect can help drive employee engagement during times of crisis and business transformation. -- Introduce Chat, the enterprise mobile chat feature within the StaffConnect app that has all the same ease of use and functionality as WhatsApp but is more suited for business use. -- Demonstrate StaffConnect, the Award Winning Mobile Employee Engagement Platform, on a giant iPhone providing the opportunity to interact with the App, in a big way.



All visitors to the StaffConnect Stand #5 will be offered an opportunity to participate in an industry survey. Each participant will be offered full-access to the final results. And, each participant will be entered into a £50 Amazon gift voucher prize drawing.



StaffConnect v2 features key bar-raising enhancements that transform the employee experience by enabling business, nonprofit and government organizations to better connect, communicate and engage with their entire workforce - including remote, non-desk employees. The result is employees are more loyal, passionate and productive - leading to improved customer/client experiences, and consequently superior business outcomes. To learn more, please visit: https://www.staffconnectapp.com/product/.



For further information and to register for smilelondon 2017, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/smilelondon-2017-shape-your-future-digital-workpl ace-nov-20th-tickets-35011209470?discount=Sponsor



About StaffConnect StaffConnect delivers the award winning mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com.



