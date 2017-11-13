AXA Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

AXA Property Trust Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)

(LEI Number 213800AF85VEZMDMF931)

13 November 2017

Notice of AGM

The Directors wish to announce that the Company has posted to its shareholders a copy of the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2017 and Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is to be held at 10am on 8 December 2017 at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited.

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051

