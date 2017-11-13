AXA Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire
London, November 13
AXA Property Trust Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)
(LEI Number 213800AF85VEZMDMF931)
13 November 2017
Notice of AGM
The Directors wish to announce that the Company has posted to its shareholders a copy of the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2017 and Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is to be held at 10am on 8 December 2017 at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited.
Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.hemscott.com/nsm.do
Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051