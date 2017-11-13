TCM Group A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares is expected to be 24 November 2017. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that TCM Group A/S, among other things, obtains a sufficient distribution of shares.



Conditional admittance to trading



Pursuant section 29.7 "Withdrawal of the Offering" in the prospectus published by TCM Group A/S, the Underwriting Agreement includes provisions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. As a consequence TCM Group is conditional admitted to trading, which means that trading in the shares opens before all conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed.



TCM Group A/S must to publish an announcement no later than 28 November 2017 confirming that the offering will be completed and thus there no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn.



The result of the Offering is expected to be published no later than 24 November 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (CET).



ISIN: DK0060915478 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: TCM Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 10,000,000 shares (DKK 1,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Turnover: EUR 400,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Number of 100 Transactions: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TCM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145918 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities intraday cross/203 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no XCSE Other Equities /229 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: No --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)



3000 Consumer Goods -------------------------------- 3700 Personal & Household Goods --------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen or Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



